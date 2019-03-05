|
James B.
Redd
November 1, 1943-
February 28, 2019
Phenix City, AL- Mr. James Benjamin "Coach Redd" Redd, 75, of Phenix City, AL passed Thursday, February 298, 2019 in Columbus, GA.
Funeral service will be 12 noon EST, Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at Gaines Chapel A.M.E. Church with Rev. Nathaniel Copeland, pastor, officiating and Min. Krystal Blackmon, eulogist. Interment will follow in Lakeview Memory Gardens. Visitation is Tuesday, March 5, 2019 from 12-8 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mr. Redd was born November 1, 1943 in Opelika, AL to the late Benjamin Redd and the late Izora Redd. He was a member of Gaines Chapel A.M.E. Church; a 1961 graduate of South Girard High School; 1965 Alabama State University and a 1971 graduate of Fisk University. He was an educator and coach at Central High School. He was inducted into the Chattahoochee Valley Sports Hall of Fame in Columbus, GA.
Survivors include his wife, Annie Marie Redd; son, Kelvin (Tanja) Redd; daughter, Krystal Blackmon; brother, Otis Redd; two sisters, Imo Jean (Johnny) Moffett and Geraldine Redd; six grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest registry.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Mar. 5, 2019