Home

POWERED BY

Services
Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
(334) 298-0364
Resources
More Obituaries for James Redd
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James B. Redd


1943 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
James B. Redd Obituary
James B.
Redd
November 1, 1943-
February 28, 2019
Phenix City, AL- Mr. James Benjamin "Coach Redd" Redd, 75, of Phenix City, AL passed Thursday, February 298, 2019 in Columbus, GA.
Funeral service will be 12 noon EST, Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at Gaines Chapel A.M.E. Church with Rev. Nathaniel Copeland, pastor, officiating and Min. Krystal Blackmon, eulogist. Interment will follow in Lakeview Memory Gardens. Visitation is Tuesday, March 5, 2019 from 12-8 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mr. Redd was born November 1, 1943 in Opelika, AL to the late Benjamin Redd and the late Izora Redd. He was a member of Gaines Chapel A.M.E. Church; a 1961 graduate of South Girard High School; 1965 Alabama State University and a 1971 graduate of Fisk University. He was an educator and coach at Central High School. He was inducted into the Chattahoochee Valley Sports Hall of Fame in Columbus, GA.
Survivors include his wife, Annie Marie Redd; son, Kelvin (Tanja) Redd; daughter, Krystal Blackmon; brother, Otis Redd; two sisters, Imo Jean (Johnny) Moffett and Geraldine Redd; six grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest registry.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Mar. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Taylor Funeral Home
Download Now