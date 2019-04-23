James B.

Taylor

March 1, 1951-

April 6, 2019

San Diego, CA- James B. Taylor passed away on April 6, 2019, in San Diego, California after a year-long battle with cancer.

He was born in Columbus, Georgia on March 1, 1951, the son of Byrl and Mary Posey Taylor. He grew up on various military bases including Japan, Okinawa, California, and North Carolina.

He graduated from Columbus High School in 1969 and attended the University of Georgia. He and his wife moved to California in the 1990's where he began work as a surveyor for the city of San Diego. At his death, he was retired as a certified professional land surveyor for the state of California.

Jim had a lively adventurous spirit, was the life of any party or gathering at which he was present, and lived life to the fullest. He will be missed deeply by those who knew him.

He is survived by his wife of 28 years, Sharon Taylor; his siblings, Larry Taylor (Sharmon), Gregory Taylor (Brenda), Cecilia Taylor Blue; numerous nieces and nephews, and a host of friends and other relatives.

A memorial service will be held Monday, April 29, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel of the First Baptist Church with the Reverend Jimmy Elder officiating. Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer from Apr. 23 to Apr. 28, 2019