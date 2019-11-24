|
James
Banks
June 21, 1958-
November 17, 2019
Phenix City, AL- James Kimber "Pinches" Banks, 60, of Phenix City, AL died Sunday, November 17, 2019 in Columbus, GA.
Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. EST, Monday, November 25, 2019 at New Mt. Zion Baptist Church, Columbus, GA with Rev. David Dawson, pastor, officiating. Visitation will be Sunday, November 24, 2019 from 1-8 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mr. Banks was born June 21, 1958 in Phenix City, AL to the late James Kimber and Mary H. Giddens. He was a member of New Mt. Zion Baptist Church.
His survivors include his aunts, Olivia Gary and Christine Mahone both of Phenix City, AL; siblings, Alvena Johnson, Grand Rapids, MI; Alvertina Johnson, Memphis, TN; Roosevelt Johnson, Detroit, MI; Otis Mott, Ft. Mitchell, AL; Tony Mott, Phenix City, AL; Ronnie Mott, Columbus, GA; devoted cousins and friends, Jonathan Griffin, Rosay Lee Stickney, Cassandra Beverly, Joann (Randy) Johnson, St. Augustine, FL and a host of other relatives and friends. Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest registry.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Nov. 24, 2019