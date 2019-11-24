Home

POWERED BY

Services
Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
(334) 298-0364
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
New Mt. Zion Baptist Church
Columbus, GA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Banks
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Banks


1958 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Banks Obituary
James
Banks
June 21, 1958-
November 17, 2019
Phenix City, AL- James Kimber "Pinches" Banks, 60, of Phenix City, AL died Sunday, November 17, 2019 in Columbus, GA.
Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. EST, Monday, November 25, 2019 at New Mt. Zion Baptist Church, Columbus, GA with Rev. David Dawson, pastor, officiating. Visitation will be Sunday, November 24, 2019 from 1-8 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mr. Banks was born June 21, 1958 in Phenix City, AL to the late James Kimber and Mary H. Giddens. He was a member of New Mt. Zion Baptist Church.
His survivors include his aunts, Olivia Gary and Christine Mahone both of Phenix City, AL; siblings, Alvena Johnson, Grand Rapids, MI; Alvertina Johnson, Memphis, TN; Roosevelt Johnson, Detroit, MI; Otis Mott, Ft. Mitchell, AL; Tony Mott, Phenix City, AL; Ronnie Mott, Columbus, GA; devoted cousins and friends, Jonathan Griffin, Rosay Lee Stickney, Cassandra Beverly, Joann (Randy) Johnson, St. Augustine, FL and a host of other relatives and friends. Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest registry.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Nov. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Taylor Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -