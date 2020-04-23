|
|
James "Jim" Barry
Cosgrove
July 25, 1946 -
April 19, 2020
Columbus, Georgia- James "Jim" Barry Cosgrove, 73, of Columbus, GA, passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020 at Piedmont Columbus Regional-Northside Hospital.
Jim was born July 25, 1946 in Brooklyn, NY, son of the late John James Cosgrove, Sr., and Lillian Ruth Carr Cosgrove.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, 101st Airborne Division, where he attained the rank of Captain. He served in Vietnam and was awarded two Purple Hearts. After many years of dedicated service, he retired from TSYS as Treasurer. He also served on the board of directors for the Harris County Humane Society.
Jim loved his family and devoted his entire life to them. He was the most giving parent and grandparent, who adored his four grandchildren. He attended all of their activities and never missed a softball or soccer game. Jim also enjoyed his many friends and never met a stranger. He was the kindest, generous, and most loving man to anyone he met. Once you met him, you were friends for life and he would do anything in the world for you. Jim also had a love for animals, especially his German Sheppard.
In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by two sons, James Patrick, and Mathew Joseph Cosgrove and one brother, Robert Cosgrove.
Survivors include his loving wife of 53 years, Sharon Cosgrove of Columbus, GA; two children, Donna Elizabeth Cosgrove of Hamilton, GA, and John Michael Cosgrove of Columbus, GA; four grandchildren, Alexis Cosgrove, Madison Avery Cosgrove, Kaitlin Money, and Cameron Cail; one brother, John Cosgrove and his wife, Judy of Louisville, KY; sister-in-law, Gloria Cosgrove; his nieces and nephews, Bobby and his wife, Staci Cosgrove, Cindy Cosgrove, Bruce Cosgrove, Mickey and his wife, Sean Cosgrove, Michelle Cosgrove, and Robbie and his wife, Shannon Cosgrove of Louisville, KY; as well as numerous other family members and friends.
In keeping with efforts to ensure the safety and health of our community during the current virus pandemic, the family will hold a graveside service for family only in Parkhill Cemetery. A public memorial service will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations are made in memory of Jim Cosgrove, to the Humane Society of Harris County, 3938 Barnes Mill Road, Hamilton, GA, 31811 or visit www.hsharrisco.org.
To sign the online guest registry, please visit www.shcolumbus.com.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Apr. 23, 2020