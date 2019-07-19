|
|
James C.
Jones, Jr.
February 1, 1940-
July 14, 2019
Columbus, GA- Mr. James C. Jones, Jr., 79, of Columbus, GA passed Sunday, July 14, 2019 in Columbus, GA.
Funeral service will be 3:30 p.m. EST, Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Mt. Tabor Baptist Church, Columbus, GA with Rev. Ken L. Jelks, pastor, officiating. Interment will follow in Evergreen Memorial Park. Visitation will be Friday, July 19, 2019 from 2 - 6 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mr. Jones was born February 1, 1940 in Calahan, FL to the late James C. Jones, Sr. and the late Myrtle H. Brooks. He was a carpenter by trade.
Survivors include his wife, Frances Jones, Columbus, GA; four sons, Patrick Jones, Arnett Jones, Corey Jones and George Reid (Doris) all of Jacksonville FL; two daughters, LaFrances Sadberry, Jacksonville, FL and Salina Ladson (Antoine), Columbus, GA; four sisters, Elizabeth Young (James), Callahan, FL, Gertrude Brooks, Callahan, FL, Mercedes Brown (Herbert), Jacksonville, FL and Bertha B. White, Tampa, FL and a host of grandchildren; great grandchildren and other relatives and friends. Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest registry.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on July 19, 2019