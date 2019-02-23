James Cason

Sizemore

April 2, 1998-

February 20, 2019

Box Springs, GA- James Cason Sizemore, 20, of Box Springs, GA died Wednesday, February 20, 2019 in Lake Worth, Florida.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held 2:00 PM Monday, February 25, 2019 at Cascade Hills Church with Rev. Bob Hawkins and Rev. Adam Churchwell officiating. Burial will be held in Parkhill Cemetery. The family will receive friends Sunday, February 24, 2019 from 3:00 to 5:00 PM at McMullen Funeral Home and Crematory 3874 Gentian Blvd. Columbus.

Cason was born April 2, 1998 in Columbus, GA son of Jefferson and Dana Sizemore. Cason played Little League baseball at Northern Little League where he was on the 2010 Little League World Series team. He attended Northside High School and Shaw High School and was a member of both baseball teams. Cason was active with the Chain Baseball program. He loved hunting, fishing, and motorcycle riding.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Richard Scarbrough and James S. Sizemore.

Survivors include his parents, Jefferson and Dana Sizemore, brother, Conner Sizemore, grandparents, Gloria Delaine Scarbrough, Earl Davis and Jeana Davis, and many more family members and friends.

Those who wish may sign the on-line guest registry at www.mcmullenfuneralhome.com. Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Feb. 23, 2019