|
|
James D.
Holmes
December 11th, 1931-
September 30th, 2019
Freeport, FL- James D. Holmes passed away September 30th, 2019, at his home in Freeport, Florida, after a brief bout with an aggressive cancer. He was born the fifth of six children, to Richard Holmes and Minnie Quattlebaum-Holmes in Pulaski County, GA on December 11th, 1931.
James grew up in a farming community, plowing a mule from 8 to 16 years of age, as he loved to tell us. He had a burning desire for an education and a career, which led him to join the Navy at the age of 19 and half years old. During his years in the Navy he served in the Korean War. After receiving his high school diploma, he continued his education at Devry Tech in Chicago, IL and Southern Tech in Chamblee, GA. He never stopped pursuing success, which he eagerly chased. During his 30 years in industry, his perseverance through his career brought him to efficaciously climb the ladder within the corporate world. One of his greatest accomplishments came in 1973 when he was chosen to represent the U.S. State Department to negotiate with the Vietnamese Government, to end the Vietnam War. He also spent 20 years in U.S. Civil Service – the last 10 years he spent with the Space and Missiles System Program. James was a 59-year Master Mason of the Tyrian Lodge in Macon, Georgia. He was a Scottish and York Rites Mason and a Shriner for over 50 years.
However, James Holmes was more than just a hard-working man. He was a revered man by family and friends alike. He was pre-deceased by his parents, Richard and Minnie Holmes, his sister Flora Mae Benford, and his brother Jessie Holmes. His beloved wife, Arlene Holmes, to whom he was married for over 46 years, survives James. He is also survived by his sisters Kathleen Hall, Trudie Warren and brother Louie Holmes; his daughter Pam Wilcox and husband Dr. John Wilcox, his son Bradley Holmes and wife Marshea, and his son Jeffrey Holmes; his six grandchildren Robert Wilcox, Katherine Wilcox, Samuel James Wilcox, Kelly Lynn Wilcox, Judson Holmes, Anna Shea Holmes; his three great-grandchildren Hudson, Landon and Grayson Wilcox; and numerous nieces and nephews. Along with his family that survives him, James will be missed by many friends he has made through his remarkable life.
Funeral graveside services with military honors will be held October 4, 2019, 2:00PM EDT, at Andersonville National Cemetery in Andersonville, GA. Address for Andersonville National Cemetery is 760 POW Road, Andersonville, Georgia 31711.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.daviswatkins.com
Arrangements and services are under the direction of Davis-Watkins Funeral Home of DeFuniak Springs, Florida
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Oct. 13, 2019