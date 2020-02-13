|
|
James D.
Talley
November 27, 1945-
February 8, 2020
Columbus, GA- Mr. James Douglas Talley passed away quietly Saturday at Columbus Hospice House at the age of 74.
A native of Columbus and the son of the late Sam and Louise Perkins Talley, James was a 1966 graduate of George Washington Carver High School and received his Associates degree from Columbus Technical College. He retired as a Correctional Officer for the Consolidated Government of Columbus, GA. A very devout member of Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church, he was a member of the Deacons Ministry, Brotherhood Ministry, the Male and Sanctuary choirs and served as a Vacation Bible School teacher.
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by six siblings, Joe Talley, S.T. Talley, Eddie Talley, Corine Lyons, Mary Hollis and Floyree Phillips.
Survivors include a loving and devoted wife of 46 years, Mrs. Pauline Harrow Talley; one son, Khary J. Talley; one daughter, Kenya K.T. Ortega(Luis, Sr,); two brothers, Robert Talley(Elodie) and Ernest Talley(Ida); one sister, Joann Talley; a grandson, Luis Ortega, Jr; loving in-laws, Clementine Talley, Rosie Talley, Evelyn Gash, Christine Jones, Beverly Caldwell(Norman) and Gerri Jones(Hosea); and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Deacon Talley will be laid to rest at Green Acres Cemetery on Saturday, February 15, 2020 following a One O'clock P.M. Homegoing Celebration in the sanctuary of Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church, officiated by Pastor David L. Stallion, Sr. Visitation is Friday, 2:00 til 6:00 PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to the Youth Ministry of Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church in his honor. Arrangements entrusted to Progressive Funeral Home, Inc. Online condolences may be expressed at progressivefuneralhome.com
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Feb. 13, 2020