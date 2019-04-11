James David

Foust, Jr.

April 15, 1942-

April 9, 2019

Columbus, GA- James David Foust, Jr., 76 of Columbus, GA died Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at Columbus Hospice on Moon Road in Columbus, GA.

Funeral services with Masonic Rites will be held 11:00 AM Saturday, April 13, 2019 at the Chapel of McMullen Funeral Home and Crematory 3874 Gentian Blvd. Columbus, GA 31907 with Rev. Hank Reeves officiating. Burial will be at Oakhill Burial Park Cemetery in Lakeland, FL. The family will receive friends Friday evening from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at the funeral home.

James was born April 15, 1942 in Oklahoma City, OK, son of the late Ethel Davidson Foust and James David Foust, Sr. He attended Edmond Memorial High School in Edmond, OK. James was the owner/operator of Columbus Foreign Car Service for over 40 years. He was an accomplished pilot who enjoyed flying as a hobby. In his earlier years he enjoyed hunting and visiting his family in Oklahoma as often as he could. He was a member of Glenn Anthony Baptist Church. James is a Past Master and member of Rose Hill Masonic Lodge #484, F.&A.M. and was a 32nd degree Scottish Rite Mason, a member of Al Sihah Shrine Temple and the Provost Guard of Columbus Ft. Benning Shrine Club for many years.

Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by a wife, Billy Foust of Columbus and a brother Gary Foust of Edmond, OK.

He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Carroll Foust of Columbus, GA, brothers, Edward Foust (Margie) of Edmond, OK, Don Benson of Eufaula, OK, sister, Loretta Powell (Warren) of Prineville, OR, daughters, Schrissa Saine (Todd) and Sabrina Kropaczewski of Columbus, GA, stepsons, Richard Carroll (Linda) of Enterprise, AL, Jeffery Carroll of Opelika, AL, grandchildren, Madelynn Saine Thomaston (Brandon) of Marietta, GA, Quintin Saine, Alex, Johnathan and Ean Kropaczewski of Columbus, GA.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the Georgia Masonic Children's Home Cottage Campaign, 811 Mulberry St., Macon, GA 31201 or to Glenn Anthony Baptist Church, 1109 39th St., Columbus, GA 31904.

Those who wish may sign the on-line guest registry at www.mcmullenfuneralhome.com. Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary