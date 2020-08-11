James

Davis

December 27, 1930-

August 8, 2020

Smith Station, AL- Graveside services for Mr. James Davis, 89, of Smiths Station, AL will be held at 11:00 am CST Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at St. Stephens Church cemetery. Senior Prophet/Apostle C. F. Davis will officiate.

Public Viewing will be held from 2:00PM - 4:00 PM CST on Tuesday.

He is survived by his lovingly devoted and caring wife for 62 years, Artancy T. Davis. His children: Timothy (Barbara) Davis, Smiths Station, AL; Jacqueline Davis, Bleeker, AL; Christopher F. Davis, Lanett, AL; Silvia D. (Desmond) Scaife, Auburn, AL; Tyrone T. (Troylynn) Davis, Memphis, TN; Tondra (James, Jr.) Martin, Hawthorne, CA. 15 grandchildren: Tabitha Davis, Columbus, MS; Sampson DeShaun Davis, Sylacauga, AL; Shambria Davis, Huntsvile, AL; LaTorrius T. Davis, New York, NY; Danesha D. Bankhead, Smiths Station, AL; Lauhren O. McCoy, Birmingham, AL; Christy R. Davis, Shiloh, GA; Kateah D. Scaife, Ft. Polk, LA; Desni A. Scaife, New Orleans, LA; Desmond "DJ" Scaife, Jr.; Brooklyn, NY; Daleya A. Scaife, Auburn, AL; Avery B. Davis, New Orleans, LA; Michael Martin, Jennifer Parks, and Tamara Catalano, Hawthorne, California 12 Great grandchildren: Genesis Davis, Kennadi Nicholson, Austin Punch, Kaiden Turner; Allah Davis, Jonah Davis, Justin Warren, Ricky Parks, Andre Shaw, Jr., Chloe Catalano, Sienna Catalano, Paul Catalano, all from Hawthorne, California.

Peterson and Williams Funeral Home Directing- Opelika, AL





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store