James

Dillard, Sr.

11/29/1934-

06/16/2019

Fort Gaines, GA- James Collier Dillard, Sr., 84, died Sunday, June 16, 2019 at Fort Gaines Health and Rehabilitation Center in Fort Gaines, Georgia. A graveside service will be held at 2 PM on Wednesday, June 19th at Forest Hills Memorial Gardens in Forest Park, Georgia.



James was born on November 29, 1934 in Columbus, Georgia to the late Elizabeth Pace and William E. Dillard, Sr. He was a Navy veteran, and worked for the Atlanta airport for most of his life.

He was predeceased by his wife and the mother of his children, Catherine McCutcheon. He was also predeceased by his second wife, Peggy J. Madden.

He is survived by his daughter, Catherine Elizabeth Smith of Houma, Louisiana, and son James Collier Dillard, Jr (Heidi), of Ider, Alabama. Grandchildren are James Collier Dillard, III, Rachel A. Davenport, and Robert E. Davenport. He is also survived by his brother, William E. Dillard, Jr., of Columbus, Georgia, his sister in law, Paula Dutton, of Douglasville, Georgia, and several nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to Paws Humane, 4900 Milgen Road, Columbus, Georgia 31907, or online at pawshumane.org.

