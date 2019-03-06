Home

Progressive Funeral Home
4235 St Mary's Rd
Columbus, GA 31907
(706) 685-8023
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Progressive Funeral Home
4235 St Mary's Rd
Columbus, GA 31907
Celebration of Life
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Progressive Funeral Home
4235 St Mary's Rd
Columbus, GA 31907
James E. Anderson Obituary
James E.
Anderson
September 9, 1956-
March 1, 2019
Columbus, GA- Mr. James Edward Anderson, AMS3 Retired, U. S. Navy, transitioned peacefully Friday at St. Francis Hospital. He was 63 years of age.
The son of Mrs. Deorn Johnson Anderson and the late Albert D. Anderson, Sr., James was born in Ft. Benning, GA and was a 1974 graduate of Kendrick High School where he lettered in football (#61). He also attended Columbus Technical College and Chattahoochee Valley Community College. He was a member of Liberty Hill Baptist Church where he formerly served as a Youth Deacon. Other than his father, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Jerome, Sr. and Vernon Anderson, Sr. Surviving his departure with cherished memories, include: his mother, Mrs. Deorn Anderson; two brothers, Albert D. Anderson, Jr. and Joseph C. Anderson; an aunt, Sallie Samuels; devoted friends. Rev. Christine Crouch and Anna Carswell; a host of loving nieces and nephews, cousins and friends.
The Homegoing Celebration for Mr. Anderson will be held Friday, March 8, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Progressive Chapel with Rev. Christine Crouch officiating. The interment will follow at Evergreen Memorial Park. Visitation is Thursday, 1 til 5:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed at progressivefuneralhome.com.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Mar. 6, 2019
