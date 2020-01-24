Home

SCONIERS FUNERAL HOME - COLUMBUS
836 5TH AVE
Columbus, GA 31901
(706) 322-0011
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
1:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
11:00 AM
Metropolitan Baptist Church
Burial
Following Services
Green Acres Cemetery
Deacon James E. Irving Sr.


1929 - 2020
Deacon James E. Irving Sr. Obituary
Deacon James E.
Irving Sr.
June 22, 1929-
January 17, 2020
Columbus, Georgia- Deacon James E. Irving Sr., 90, of Columbus, Georgia transitioned to his heavenly home on Friday, January 17, 2020 in Columbus.
A Celebration of Life will be 11 AM, Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Metropolitan Baptist Church. Rev. Dr. Curtis Crocker Jr., Pastor, will officiate. Burial will follow in Green Acres Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, January 24, 2020 from 1 to 6 PM, according to Sconiers Funeral Home, Columbus, GA.
Deacon Irving was born June 22, 1929 in Preston, Georgia. He was the son of the late Robert and Mella Shipp Irving. Mr. Irving was a member of Metropolitan Baptist Church at its Deacon Board. He retired from Sushine Biscuit Company after 40 years of dedicated service.
Survivors include: his wife of 71 years, Zelma Irving; three sons, Alphonso (Alice) Irving, James E. Irving Jr. and Jerome Irving; three daughters, Peggy Irving (David) Hagan, Paulette Wilcox and Priscilla (Tyric) Khan; four brothers, Walker Irving, Mac Arthur Irving, Bobby Irving and Timothy Irving; four sisters, Forest Hawkins, Doris Carr, Reva Jenkins and Brenda Jenkins; ten grandchildren, eighteen great-grandchildren, and a host of relatives.
Please visit our guest registry at sconiersfuneralhome.com.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Jan. 24, 2020
