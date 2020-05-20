James E.Irving, Jr.August 16, 1952-May 16, 2020Columbus, Georgia- Mr. James Edward Irving, Jr., 67, of Columbus, passed Saturday, May 16, 2020 in Columbus. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Sconiers Funeral Home Chapel, 836 5th Avenue John L. Sconiers, Sr. Way. Burial will follow in Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery in Ft. Mitchell, AL. Visitation will be Wednesday, May 19th from 3 to 6 PM at the funeral home.Mr. Irving was born in Columbus, son of the late James Edward Irving, Sr. and Zelma Mae Thornton Irving of Columbus. James was a member of Metropolitan Baptist Church. He was a 1970 graduate of William H. Spencer High School and was a U.S. Air force veteran.He was the widow of the late Lisa Holman Irving and in addition to his mother, his survivors include: two sons, Edward Jermaine Irving and James Edward Irving, III; two brothers, Alphonso (Alice) and Jerome Irving; three sisters, Peggy (David) Hagen, Paulette I. Wilcox and Pricilla (Tyric) Khan; 7 grandchildren and 5 great-grandhildren.