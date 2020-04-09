|
James Edwin
Weaver
August 31, 1938-
March 31, 2020
Smiths Station, AL- James Edwin Weaver was born on August, 31 1938 in Bradford, Pennsylvania. He passed away March, 31 2020 at his home in Smiths Station, Alabama surrounded by family.
James joined the Airforce in 1958, as a pilot, and retired in 1977. He flew in over 100 combat missions during Vietnam. He married the love of his life, Laura Sue Pitman, in 1960. They were married for 42 years. They had six children together. He was an avid photographer and computer guru.
He is preceded in death by his wife Laura Weaver, his grandson Michael Weaver, and his three brothers Myron Weaver, Thomas Weaver, and Neal Weaver.
He is survived by his children: Mark Weaver and wife Kathy, of Texas. Tim Weaver and wife Teri, of Arkansas. Paul Weaver and wife Kristine, of Georgia. David Weaver and wife Staci, of Texas. Matthew Weaver and wife Debbie, of Florida. Laura Holyfield and husband Chester, of Alabama. His two sisters Linda Weinrich and Shirlene Reeves, both of Florida. 10 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be determined at a later date.
In lieu of flowers we are asking people to donate to the .
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Apr. 9, 2020