James
Fleming
July 14, 1970-
August 6, 2019
Phenix City, AL- Mr. James Fleming, 49, of Phenix City, AL passed on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 in Birmingham, AL.
Funeral service will be 12 noon EST, Tuesday, August 13, 2019 in the C.T. Chapel of Taylor Funeral Home with Bishop Felix Hill, officiating. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Monday, August 12, 2019 from 3-6 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
James M. Fleming was born July 14,1970 in Pittsview, AL to the late Leroy Crawford and the late Lorena F. Crawford. He was a 1989 graduate of Central High School, Phenix City, AL and was employed with the City of Phenix City Golf Course for over 23 years.
His survivors include three brothers, Leroy Fleming, Jr., Dexter Moses and Brady Crawford; two sisters, Kathy Crawford and Carrie Crawford (Chris Weaver); step children, Bria Jakes, Kaylen Morgan and Donovan Morgan; four grandchildren; two step sisters, Dorothy Paige and Jessie Paige; special friend, Dorothy Harris and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Aug. 12, 2019