Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
(334) 298-0364
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
12:00 PM
Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
James Fred Britt Jr.


1951 - 2020
James Fred Britt Jr. Obituary
James Fred
Britt, Jr.
December 21, 1951-
February 18, 2020
Hatchechubbee, AL- Mr. James Fred Britt, Jr., 68, of Hatchechubbee, AL passed Tuesday, February 18, 2020 in Columbus, GA.
Funeral service will be 12 noon, EST, Saturday, February 29, 2020 in the C.T. Chapel of Taylor Funeral Home with Rev. Tony Banks, officiating. Visitation will be Saturday, February 29, 2020 from 11-12 noon, EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mr. Britt was born December 21, 1951 in Youngstown, OH to the late James Fred Britt, Sr. and Johnnie Mae Borom Britt. He attended Russell County Schools and was a truck driver most of his life.
Survivors include his loving friend, Maggie Thomas of Hatchachebbee, AL; two daughters, Jonise Jackson of Fort Myers, FL and Emily Britt-Sherrell (James) of Harlem, GA; five sons, Stacey Britt (Sherry) of Hephzibah, GA, Michael Mahone of Midway, AL, Kasey Britt (Cynthia) of Colorado Springs, CO, Kajun Finch of Midway, AL and Christopher Pass of Hurtsboro, AL; 27 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; two nephews; four nieces and a host of other relatives and friends.
Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com and sign the online guest registry.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Feb. 28, 2020
