Mayes Ward-Dobbins Funeral Home
180 Church Street NE
Marietta, GA 30060
(770) 428-1511
Calling hours
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
St. James Episcopal Church
Marietta, GA
Memorial service
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
2:00 PM
St. James Episcopal Church
Marietta, GA
James H. "Jimmy" "Jim" Parks


1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
James H. "Jimmy" "Jim" Parks Obituary
James H. "Jim" "Jimmy"
Parks
December 24, 1936-
March 11, 2019
Kennesaw, GA- James H. "Jim" "Jimmy" Parks, 82 of Kennesaw passed away on Monday, March 11, 2019. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, March 15th at St. James Episcopal Church in Marietta with Rev. Roger Allen and Rev. Daron Vroon officiating. Interment will follow at St. James Episcopal cemetery.
Mr. Parks is survived by his loving wife of 28 years, Diane T. Parks; daughter, Elizabeth Parks Fritsch and husband, Dan; son, Burt Allmond Parks; sister, Betsy Parks Slade and husband, Joseph; two grandchildren, James Daniel Fritsch and Jacob Daniel Fritsch. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
Mr. Parks was born in Columbus, Georgia, a member of the Sons of the American Revolution, former Rotarian, Mark Emory Graham Chapter of the Vergers Guild, Vergers Guild of the Episcopal Church, American Horse Show Association of Georgia, CLHS, and completed several Peachtree Road Races. He served in the U.S. Navy Reserves and was part of the Civil Air Patrol, an employee of Mayes Ward-Dobbins Funeral Home, a Bailiff of the Superior Court of Cobb County and President of St. James Cemetery Association.
The family will receive from 1:00 p.m. till 2:00 p.m. on Friday at the Church. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to the St. James Cemetery Fund, 161 Church Street, Marietta, Ga. 30060 or a in his memory.
MayesWardDobbins.com
770-428-1511
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Mar. 14, 2019
