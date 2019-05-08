James Harfney

Ferguson, Sr.

December 18, 1933-

May 3, 2019

Columbus, GA- SFC (RET) James Harfney Ferguson, Sr., 85, of Columbus passed on Friday, May 3, 2019 at his residence. Funeral service for SFC (RET) James Ferguson, Sr. will be conducted at 11:00 AM on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at Pinehurst Baptist Church, Rev. Tony Dickerson pastor officiating. Interment will be held in Main Post Cemetery, Ft. Benning, GA according to the Charles E. Huff's International Funeral Home, Inc. Viewing will be held on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 from 2:00 PM - 6:00 PM at the funeral home located at 927 - 5th Avenue, Columbus.

SFC (RET) James Harfney Ferguson, Sr. was born on December 18, 1933 to the late Rosa Hanley Ferguson in Rocky Gap, VA. He graduated from Park Central High School, Bluefield, West, VA in 1954. He married Annie Frances Howell on September 8, 1956 in Fort Leonard Wood, MO. James retired from the United States Army in 1976 after 20 years of dedicated service. He later attended Troy University where he received his Undergraduate and Masters degrees in Criminal Justice affording him a second career, spending 20 years as a Probation Office for the state of Georgia in Macon, and ultimately returning to Columbus.

James was preceded in death by his wife of 47 years, Frances, and son Charles Phillip.

He is survived by five children and their spouses: Antoinette and Malcolm Smith, Newnan, GA, Carol and Daniel Hill, Columbus, James Jr., Smith Station, AL, Michael, Albany, GA and Steven & Rosalyn, Smith Station, AL; two sisters, Frances Mahan, Decatur, GA and Gladys Crockett, Oxen Hill, MD; one brother, Roger Ferguson (Valeria), Pueblo, CO, 18 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren and a host of many other relatives and friends.

In lieu of flowers the family request that donations be made to E. J. Knight Senior Center, 1121 Ft. Benning Road, Columbus, GA 31903. Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on May 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary