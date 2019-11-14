|
James Harold
Lowery, Sr.
11/12/1929-
11/11/2019
Phenix Ctiy, AL - James Harold Lowery, Sr., of Phenix City, AL, passed away at his residence Monday, November 11, 2019 at the age of 90. James was born November 12, 1929, in Orangeburg, South Carolina, son of the late Richard G. Lowery, Sr, and Estelle Knight Lowery. He attended Oratory High School in Rock Hill, South Carolina. He served in the United States Marine Corps. and the United States Army. He served two tours in Vietnam and retired in 1970. During his service career he was awarded the Bronze Star, Air Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Good Conduct Medal, American Theatre Campaign Medal, World War II Victory Medal, National Defense Service Medal w/Bronze Star, Vietnam Service Medal w/Bronze Star, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal w/ Device and Expert Marksmanship Badge in Rifle and Carbine. After his retirement, he joined the American General Insurance Co. as an underwriter and later started his own successful sewing machine and vacuum cleaner repair business.
He was a faithful member of St. Patrick's Church in Phenix City for over 50 years. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and was a past Grand Knight.
He was preceded in death by this father Richard G. Lowery, Sr and mother Estelle Knight Lowery, wife Elizabeth Taylor Lowery, brother Richard G. Lowery, Jr. and sister Christine Rickenbacker.
He is survived by a son Ronald Lowery (Joan) of Phenix City, AL, daughter Debra Lowery Creech (Larry) of Niceville, FL, son James Lowery, Jr (Darleen) of Phenix City, AL, son Paul Lowery of Smiths Station, AL, son David Lowery (Lori) of Nevada, including 11 grandchildren, 24 greatgrandchildren, sister Mae Francis Bonnett of Orangeburg, SC, brother Bobby Chestnut of Orangeburg, SC, and multiple nieces and nephews.
Visitation will take place Friday, November 15, 2019 at Vance Brooks Funeral Home in Phenix City, AL from 6:00pm – 8:00pm with the Rosary from 5:30pm – 6:00pm prior to visitation. Mass and funeral services will begin 2:00pm Saturday, November 16, 2019 at St. Patrick's Church. Afterwards we will proceed to Lakeview Memory Gardens in Phenix City, AL where he will be laid to rest next to his loving wife.
We will miss him in our daily routines. However, his wisdom and memories will forever be cherished in our hearts.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in his memory to St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 1502 Broad St., Phenix City, AL 36867 or to St. Jude's Hospital.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Nov. 14, 2019