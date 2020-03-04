|
Waverly Hall, GA- Mr. James Hinton, 77, transitioned his life Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at Emory University Hospital. Funeral services will be Thursday, March 5, 2020 1:00 pm at Springfield Baptist Church, 211 Seldon Street, Waverly Hall, GA with Rev. Alvin Bunch officiating. Interment will follow at Old St. John CME Church Cemetery, Waverly Hall, GA according to Hill-Watson Memorial Chapel at Rose Hill LLC., 2919 Hamilton Road, Columbus, GA. Visitation will be Wednesday, March 4, 2020 from 1:00 until 5:00 pm at the funeral home. Mr. Hinton, affectionately known as "Rock", was born to the late Primus Marshall and Charlie Mae Hinton on August 30, 1942 in Waverly Hall, GA. He loved playing and enjoyed watching baseball throughout his life. Mr. Hinton was a talented singer and loved singing 'Mother Bowed'. He was employed for Reed's Furniture Company, Marshall Concrete and Butch Oliver Plumbing. In 1967, Mr. Hinton married Minnie Lou Hinton. He was preceded by his parents; a sister, Betty Ann Hinton; two brothers, Edward Hinton and Willie B. Whitehead. Mr. Hinton leaves to cherish his precious memories his children, Lacynthia (Jimmy) King, Kevin 'Jamie' Hinton and Candice Mobley; five grandchildren, Dominique Hinton, Marcus Hinton, Andre Mobley, Trinetta Worth and Brayden Hinton; two sisters, Ethelrene Hayes and Gensie Hayes; a trusted companion; and a host of other relatives and friends. Visit us online at www. hwmemorialchapel.com. Phone: (762) 524-7709.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Mar. 4, 2020