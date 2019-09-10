|
|
James K. "Unc"
Nicola
March 26, 1942-
September 05, 2019
Columbus, Ga.- James K."Unc" Nicola 77, of Columbus died Thursday, September 5, 2019 at St. Francis Hospital.
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, 10:00 A.M. September 11, 2019 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church with Rev. Father Robert Benko, Rev. Father Nickles Mansel and Rev. Father Daniel O'Connell officiating. Interment with Military Honors will be held in Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery according to McMullen Funeral Home and Crematory Columbus.
Mr. Nicola was born March 26, 1942 in Morgantown, WV. son of the late William and Sara Wilson Nicklow. He was a U.S. Army Military Police Captain serving in Vietnam, former Vice President of Johnson Security, Inc., member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, the counting team and was in-charge of purchases for the church gift shop. Mr. Nicola spending time with his family and friends and working around his home.
Survivors include his nephew Paul Johnson, niece, Kathy Davenport, and a brother, Bill Nicklow and his wife Betty.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church 1953 Torch Hill Road, Columbus, Ga. 31903.
Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.mcmullenfuneralhome.com
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Sept. 10, 2019