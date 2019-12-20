|
James L.
McCown
May 13, 1922-
December 19, 2019
Columbus, GA- Jim, age 97, died at home on Thursday.
His funeral service will be in Edgewood Hall at Striffler-Hamby Saturday December 21st at 12:00.
His parents were James and Amelia McCown of Cheraw, S.C.
Jim loved to recount a miraculous event that changed his life's direction. In high school he served as president of Presbyterian youth for South Carolina. In this capacity, Jim was able to visit numerous college campuses. His favorite campus was Presbyterian College and he longed to attend, but family finances precluded that possibility. That summer after high school graduation two men visited his home and asked to speak with his parents. The pair represented an anonymous benefactor who wished to pay all of Jim's expenses at Presbyterian College for four years. This remarkable gift afforded Jim the opportunity to earn an accounting degree and become a CPA.
After college, Jim moved to Columbus to begin his career. Once he arrived, he felt extremely fortunate to be able to meet, woo and wed the beautiful young woman with whom he fell in love at first glance. He knew Sue Kirksey was the one for him even before they first spoke. Jim and Sue were married in 1951 and were together for 62 years until Sue's death.
Jim was blessed to live a long, active life. He retired from his accounting business at age 83 and at age 87 still enjoyed playing doubles tennis. Even at age 97 he was able to do some yard work.
In younger years, Jim served as a Boy Scout troop leader, a Toastmaster and treasurer of Northern Little League. He and Sue helped found Morningside Presbyterian Church.
Survivors include three children: Alice McCown Smith (Steve), Walter McCown (Phyllis) and Tim McCown (Candyce). Grandchildren are: Matthew and Jacob McCown, Grace Smith, Chase and Tea McCown.
Jim asked that any donation in his memory be given to Presbyterian College.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Dec. 20, 2019