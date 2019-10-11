|
James "Joe Lewis"
Lawrence, Jr.
January 23, 1946-
October 1, 2019
Phenix City, AL- Mr. James Lawrence, Jr., affectionately known as Joe Lewis, 73, of Phenix City, AL passed October 1, 2019 in Lawrenceville, GA.
Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. EST, Saturday, October 12, 2019 in the C.T Chapel of Taylor Funeral Home, Phenix City, AL with Rev. Harrison Ford, officiating. Interment will follow in Edmonds Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, October 11, 2019 from 2-6 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mr. Lawrence was born January 23, 1946 to the late James Lawrence, Sr. and the late Alice Brown Lawrence in Phenix City, AL. He was a member of Pine Hill Missionary Baptist Church and retired from the Brickyard.
Survivors include his wife, Claudette Mullins Lawrence; son, Reginald Lawrence; daughter, Sha-Quala Tobert; three sisters, Patricia (Gregory) Pelsey, Delores Lawrence and Betty Ann Willis; two brothers, Jerry Lawrence and Jimmie (Francis) Miller; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Oct. 11, 2019