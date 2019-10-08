|
James M.
May
August 12, 1922-
October 6, 2019
Columbus, GA- It is with deep sorrow that the family of James Marion May, 97, of Columbus, GA, announce the homecoming of there beloved husband, father, grandfather, great- grandfather and great-great grandfather on Sunday, October 6, 2019 at Columbus Hospice.
He is survived by his wife of 76 years, Mildred Hill. Brother Claude of Columbus, GA and two sons, Wayne (Carolyn), of Marietta GA, Alan (Nadine) of Bromley AL. Grandchildren Nathan (Shannon) of Rockmart, GA, Alex (Elaine) of Marietta GA, Patrick (Lane) of Grand Bay AL, Bryan (Crystal) of Sherman TX. Four great grandchildren, Joshua (Haley), Reis, Cooper (Alex, Elaine), Wyatt (Patrick, Lane), Rylie, Tyler, Lydia, Kylan (Bryan, Crystal). One great-great granddaughter, Zoey (Joshua, Haley).
James was born August 12, 1922 in Troy Alabama, son of the late Marion and Elizabeth Phenix May. He served his country in World War II with the 238th Engineer Combat Battalion during the D-Day invasion (Utah Beach) supporting the Second Armored Division during Marigny-St. Gilles breakthrough (26 July 44 to 31 July 44). He was wounded by enemy mortar fire March 21, 1945 and was awarded the Purple Heart. After returning from active duty he moved his family to Columbus and went to work for Wilson Mfg. Company, later known as Affiliated Hospital Products, a division of Smith-Nephew of St. Louis, MO.
He was shop superintendent in charge of operations and production until his retirement in 1987 with 42 years of service.In retirement he enjoyed traveling, woodworking, and working his and Mildred's beautiful yard. He could make, repair, and build almost anything. He was a long-time member of Gentian Baptist Church and a current member of Rose Hill Baptist. His memory will always be cherished by his beloved family even to the fifth generation.
Funeral services will be provided by McMullen funeral home, 3874 Gentian Blvd, Columbus, with Reverend Edward Kvietkus, of Rose Hill Baptist Church officiating. The family will receive family and friendsfrom 10:00-11:00am on Thursday October 10th. Service will follow at 11:00am. James will be laid to rest at Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery following the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to Rose Hill Baptist Church, 2100 Hamilton Rd., Columbus, GA 31904, or a .
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Oct. 8, 2019