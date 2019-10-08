Home

POWERED BY

Services
McMullen Funeral Home
3874 Gentian Blvd.
Columbus, GA 31907
706-569-8015
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
McMullen Funeral Home
3874 Gentian Blvd.
Columbus, GA 31907
View Map
Service
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
McMullen Funeral Home
3874 Gentian Blvd.
Columbus, GA 31907
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James May
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James M. May


1922 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James M. May Obituary
James M.
May
August 12, 1922-
October 6, 2019
Columbus, GA- It is with deep sorrow that the family of James Marion May, 97, of Columbus, GA, announce the homecoming of there beloved husband, father, grandfather, great- grandfather and great-great grandfather on Sunday, October 6, 2019 at Columbus Hospice.
He is survived by his wife of 76 years, Mildred Hill. Brother Claude of Columbus, GA and two sons, Wayne (Carolyn), of Marietta GA, Alan (Nadine) of Bromley AL. Grandchildren Nathan (Shannon) of Rockmart, GA, Alex (Elaine) of Marietta GA, Patrick (Lane) of Grand Bay AL, Bryan (Crystal) of Sherman TX. Four great grandchildren, Joshua (Haley), Reis, Cooper (Alex, Elaine), Wyatt (Patrick, Lane), Rylie, Tyler, Lydia, Kylan (Bryan, Crystal). One great-great granddaughter, Zoey (Joshua, Haley).
James was born August 12, 1922 in Troy Alabama, son of the late Marion and Elizabeth Phenix May. He served his country in World War II with the 238th Engineer Combat Battalion during the D-Day invasion (Utah Beach) supporting the Second Armored Division during Marigny-St. Gilles breakthrough (26 July 44 to 31 July 44). He was wounded by enemy mortar fire March 21, 1945 and was awarded the Purple Heart. After returning from active duty he moved his family to Columbus and went to work for Wilson Mfg. Company, later known as Affiliated Hospital Products, a division of Smith-Nephew of St. Louis, MO.
He was shop superintendent in charge of operations and production until his retirement in 1987 with 42 years of service.In retirement he enjoyed traveling, woodworking, and working his and Mildred's beautiful yard. He could make, repair, and build almost anything. He was a long-time member of Gentian Baptist Church and a current member of Rose Hill Baptist. His memory will always be cherished by his beloved family even to the fifth generation.
Funeral services will be provided by McMullen funeral home, 3874 Gentian Blvd, Columbus, with Reverend Edward Kvietkus, of Rose Hill Baptist Church officiating. The family will receive family and friendsfrom 10:00-11:00am on Thursday October 10th. Service will follow at 11:00am. James will be laid to rest at Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery following the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to Rose Hill Baptist Church, 2100 Hamilton Rd., Columbus, GA 31904, or a .
Those who wish may sign the on-line guest registry at www.mcmullenfuneralhome.com.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Oct. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now