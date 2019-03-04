James Manning

Culpepper

March 24, 1929-

March 2, 2019

Columbus, Georgia- Mr. James Manning Culpepper, born on March 24, 1929, in Ft. Valley, Georgia, to Mary Yeomans Culpepper and Lawton Miller Culpepper, passed away at age 89 on March 2, 2019, in Columbus, Georgia. Funeral services are scheduled at Edgewood Hall of Striffler-Hamby, Columbus on Tuesday, March 5, 2019, 6 p.m. with Chaplain Mike Stewart officiating. Interment will be on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at Westview Cemetery, Atlanta, Georgia. The family will receive friends after the funeral service on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 until 8 p.m.

He graduated from Emory University in 1951. Manning served in the Army and worked for the Bradley Company as vice-president of marketing at Charbroil until he retired in 1987. Manning is survived by Cora Player Culpepper, his beloved bride of 55 years, and his children, Jim Culpepper and his wife, Marlene Culpepper, and Frank Culpepper and wife, Nicole Culpepper. His pride and joy were his grandchildren, Sarah Isabel Culpepper, Haley Culpepper, Aidan Culpepper, and Ian Culpepper. Manning was a member of Sigma Nu. He was a board member of the YMCA. Friends and family can pay their respects at the memorial service at Striffler-Hamby Mortuary, 4071 Macon Road, Columbus, Georgia, 31907.

Manning was a man with many interests and a passion for family. His greatest joy was spending time at the river with family. Manning was a consummate caregiver. He went out of his way daily to take care of others, particularly his wife and grandchildren. He spent many hours sharing life-lessons, family stories, praising his grandchildren for their accomplishments, and supporting them in reaching their potential. He loved entertaining and reading. Manning was a painter, a gardener, and our family genealogist. He loved cooking, baking, and generously shared all of his gifts with friends and family.