Charles E Huff Int'L Funeral Home Inc
927 5Th Ave
Columbus, GA 31901
(706) 322-8713
James Marvin Buckner


1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
James Marvin Buckner Obituary
James Marvin
Buckner
October 29, 1936-
May 28, 2019
Columbus, GA- Mr. James Marvin Buckner, 82, of Columbus passed on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at Columbus Hospice. Funeral service for Mr. Buckner will be conducted at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at St. James CME Church, 380 Northstar Drive, Rev. Lavisha Williams, pastor officiating and Rev. Jimmy Parham, eulogist. Interment will be held in Green Acres Cemetery according to the Charles E. Huff's International Funeral Home, Inc. Viewing will be held on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 from 2:00 PM – 6:00 PM at the funeral home located at the 927 – 5th Avenue, Columbus.
Mr. James Marvin Buckner was born on October 29, 1936 in Columbus to the late James T. and Susie Johnson Buckner. He was a proud 1956 graduate of William H. Spencer High School. His career as a Master Brick Mason spanned over 50 years which included Buckner Masonry & Construction Company which he owned and operated.
He is preceded in death by his parents Susie Johnson Buckner and James T. Buckner; one brother, Ralph Buckner; maternal grandparents, Spencer and Fletcher Johnson; paternal grandparents, Doc and Minnie Buckner and his infant grandson, Austin Trent Buckner.
He leaves to treasure his legacy, a devoted wife of 59 years, Bertha Dowdell Buckner; a stepmother, Essie Buckner of Columbus; one daughter, Sharon Y. Martin, Tallahassee, FL; two sons, Mark Q. (Sylvia) Buckner, Columbus and Calvin (Sharon) Thompson, Hephzibah, GA; two brothers, nine sisters; four grandsons, two granddaughters, six great grandchildren; one great, great grandchild as well as a host of additional loving relatives and friends.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on June 4, 2019
