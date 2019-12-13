|
|
James Morris
Anthony, Sr.
May 9, 1925-
December 11, 2019
Buena Vista, Georgia- Mr. James M. Anthony, Sr., 94, of Buena Vista, GA, passed away on Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at Carl Vinson VA Medical Center in Dublin, GA. A funeral service will be held at 2:00pm on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at New Life Freewill Baptist Church with Rev. Brian Fuller and Rev. Jimmy Stubbs officiating. The family will receive friends beginning at 1:00pm until service time at the church. Burial will follow the service in the church cemetery.
Mr. Anthony was born in Juniper, GA, on May 9, 1925, to William S. and Pearl Mae Ford Anthony. He served in the Army Infantry during World War II where he was awarded a Purple Heart as well as several other service awards. Baptist by faith, he was a member of Ft. Perry Baptist Church. Mr. Anthony was an avid hunter and fisherman and a farmer at heart. He owned and operated Anthony Drywall and it is said that he taught at least half of the county his drywall trade. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Ruby Fuller Anthony, and five siblings, Wilbur Anthony, Edna Moore, Olivia Dickey, Ralph Anthony, and John Anthony.
He is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, James M., Jr. and Sherry Anthony; by a daughter and son-in-law, Claudine and Richard Morgan; by grandchildren Nikki (Dale Simmons), Tasha, Brooke (Josh Fredenburg), Blake, Jim, and Alex and Kristen; and by his great-grandchildren, Layne, Hayden, Hadleigh, Ceceleigh, Greleigh, and Zeke.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Dec. 13, 2019