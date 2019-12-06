|
James
Parker
August 28, 1927-
December 2, 2019
Columbus, GA- Mr. James Parker, 92, of Columbus, GA passed Monday, December 2, 2019 in Columbus, GA.
Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. EST, Friday, December 6, 2019 in the C.T. Chapel of Taylor Funeral Home with Pastor Noble Williams, officiating. Interment will follow in Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, December 6, 2019 from 9-11 am EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mr. Parker was born August 28, 1927 in Russell County, AL to the late Lewis Parker and the late Susie Taylor Parker. He was a deacon at Franchise Missionary Baptist Church, educated in Phenix City Public Schools, a graduate of Alabama State University and served in the U.S. Army.
Survivors include wife, Madie Parker; three sons, James Parker, Dwayne Parker and Lawrence (Lisa) Parker; one daughter, Jessica Coleman; stepdaughter, Sabrina (Michael) Harper; stepson, William Morris; sister, Miriam Henry; 16 grandchildren; great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Dec. 6, 2019