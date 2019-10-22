Home

Striffler-Hamby Mortuary
4071 Macon Road
Columbus, GA 31907
(706) 563-2372
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
12:30 PM - 1:30 PM
Striffler-Hamby Mortuary
4071 Macon Road
Columbus, GA 31907
Graveside service
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
2:00 PM
Parkhill Cemetery
James R. "Jim" Webster


1930 - 2019
James R. "Jim" Webster Obituary
James R. "Jim"
Webster
August 27, 1930 -
October 19, 2019
Marietta, GA- James R. "Jim" Webster, 89, formerly of Columbus, Georgia passed away on October 19, 2019 in Marietta, Georgia surrounded by his loving family.
James Richard Webster was born on August 27, 1930 in Columbus, Georgia to the late Goldie White Webster and Odis J. Webster. He was a Georgia Tech graduate with a Bachelor's Degree. Mr. Webster served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He was married to Lois Blanton. Mr. Webster was Methodist by faith, while he was in Columbus he was a member of Striplin Terrace Methodist Church.
His parents, and his loving wife of 63 years, Lois Blanton Webster preceded Mr. Webster in death.
He is survived by his daughter, Leslie Meyer and her husband Ralph; his grandchildren: Ralph E. (Sheila) Meyer, III, Anna Meyer (Bryan) Hill, and Kristen Meyer Barfield; his five great grandchildren: Colby Meyer, Avery Meyer, Riley Barfield, Jacob Hill and Elizabeth Hill.
Family will greet friends on Thursday, October 24, 2019 from 12:30 PM until 1:30 PM at Striffler-Hamby Mortuary with a procession into Parkhill Cemetery for a graveside service at 2:00 PM with Reverend Rodney Porter officiating.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to Striplin Terrace United Methodist Church, 4170 Striplin Terrace Dr. Columbus, Georgia 31909.
Warm memories and condolences can be shared with the family at www.shcolumbus.com.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Oct. 22, 2019
