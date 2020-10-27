1/1
James Robert Cameron Jr.
1940 - 2020
James Robert
Cameron, Jr.
June 25, 1940-
October 25, 2020
formerly of Ellerslie, GA- James Robert Cameron, Jr., 80, formerly of Ellerslie, GA passed away on Sunday, October 25, 2020. A graveside service will be held at Parkhill Cemetery, 4161 Macon Road, Columbus, GA on Friday, October 30, 2020 beginning at 10:00 AM with Rev. Hank Reeves officiating. The family will receive friends Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Vance Brooks Funeral Home, 4048 Macon Road, Columbus, GA from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM.
James was born on June 25, 1940 in Eufaula, AL to the late James R. Cameron, Sr. and Margaret May Cameron. He was employed with Keebler which purchased Sunshine, retiring after 24½ years of faithful service.
Other than his parents, James is preceded in death by his sister, Margaret C. Mooneyham, brother, Jack W. Cameron, and sister-in-law, Angeline Cameron.
He is survived by his daughter, Lisa Kristol of Columbus, GA; son, James R. Cameron, III of Charlotte, NC; grandchildren, Ethan J. Cameron, Aidan J. Cameron, Madison E. Kristol and Cameron A. Kristol.
Those so desiring to extend condolences may visit www.vancebrooksfuneralhome.net.


Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Parkhill Cemetery
4161 Macon Road
Columbus, GA 31907
7065616360
