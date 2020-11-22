James Robert "Jim" Cotty

January 30, 1945 - July 30, 2020

Roswell, Georgia - Jim Cotty passed away peacefully at the age of 75 at home in Roswell, Georgia, after a valiant 25 year battle with cancer.

Jim was born in Wilmington, Delaware but was primarily raised in Kinston, NC, where he graduated from Grainger High School in 1963. He then began his studies at North Carolina State University before transferring shortly thereafter to the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill.

After college, Jim joined the United States Army where he served honorably for two tours of duty in the Vietnam War. It was during this time while stationed at Fort Benning, Georgia, that he met his beloved wife, JoAnn Hart. They were married on April 3, 1971.

Upon fulfilling his military service, he settled in Columbus, Georgia where he entered the family electronics business before a career in real estate and insurance. He ultimately found his passion in computer programming working first at Total System Services, Inc. and eventually at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia until his retirement.

Family was also an important and defining part of Jim's life. He was a hands-on dad and enjoyed being involved with his children. He showed up for every school/sport event and was often known among the crowd for his enthusiasm and cheering on of his daughter Suzy and son Jimmy. He never missed the opportunity to gather with his entire extended family and participated in the annual Cotty family golf tournament for over 30yrs.

He loved partnering with his wife, JoAnn, in raising their children but also enjoyed the days in retirement when they were able to travel to the beach for extended periods together. Trolling the Florida Panhandle saltwater shallows for speckled trout and redfish was one of his favorite hobbies. After a day outdoors, watching a UNC Tar heel basketball game was the icing on the cake.

Jim found his greatest satisfaction as a grandfather to his six grandchildren. For the last 13 yrs of his life, he dedicated himself to being the best G-Pa he could be. He showed up for sports, lunch dates, birthdays, or school performances to learn all he could about each of his beloved six. He and the grandkids always beamed knowing they were sharing these moments together.

Jim was preceded in death by his wife, JoAnn Hart Cotty. He is survived by his children Suzanne Cotty Schneider (Thomas Joshua Schneider), Johns Creek, GA, James (Jimmy) Robert Cotty, Jr. (Sally Dortch Cotty), Johns Creek, GA and his grandchildren: Finleigh Schneider, Kenston Cotty, Sloane Schneider, Olivia Cotty, Huck Cotty, and Davis Cotty.

Jim's life was celebrated in mid August during a small family service at his home church, First Baptist Roswell. His burial will be held on Tuesday 11/24 at Fort Mitchell National Cemetery. For those who would like to honor Jim's life, the family would ask that you consider a gift to the Winship Cancer Institute at Emory University in Atlanta, Georgia.





