James (Jimmy) Roland
Bearden, Sr.
August 27, 1941-
August 20, 2020
Preston, GA- Jimmy was born to the late Johnnie Wilson Bearden and Clarence Roland Bearden in Webster County, GA on August 27, 1941. He was raised in Webster County. Jimmy was a loving family man and hard worker who passed his tremendous knowledge to his children, grandchildren and son in law. Jimmy's love and legacy of logging and farming will be carried on by his family.
Jimmy was a logger and farmer and along with his family established Church Hill Logging and Church Hill Farms. Jimmy had been in the logging business for sixty-one years. He was a member of the Southeast Wood Producers Association. He and Church Hill Logging were named the 2012 Southeastern Region Logger of the Year (GA, FL & AL) and 2012 Outstanding Georgia Logger of the Year. He was awarded runner up of the National Logger Association of the year. He was a Member of the Tri County Young Farmers Chapter for many years and served as a director of the Young Farmer's Central Region for several years.
Jimmy is survived by his wife, Janice Jones Bearden, Son: James Bearden, Jr. (Kadie), Daughter: Lori Bearden Wurtz (Matt), Grandchildren: Madisynn, Ansley and Blake Bearden, Mallori Jane and Ray Wurtz; Brothers: Billy Bearden (Catherine) and Ronnie Bearden (Teresa) Nephews: Wally Bearden, Todd Bearden and Casey Bearden. He is also survived by his Mother in Law Grace Camp, Brother in Law George Jones, Jr. (Wynona) Sister in Laws Linda Johnston (Jim) and Carolyn Royal (Mark) and several cousins. He was preceded in death by his father in law, George (Buck) Jones, Sr. and Jim Camp.
Graveside services will be held at the Weston Baptist Church on Sunday, August 23, 2020 at 2:00 PM with Rev. Robert Orr, Rev. Wallace Willis, and Joey Wells officiating. The family will receive friends following the service at the cemetery.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Earl Ferguson, Frankie Stewart, Raymond Goodwin, Bill Forrest, Jeff Dunson, Bryson Langford, Steve Kennedy, Jim Johnston, George Jones, and Mark Royal.
