1/
James Roland (Jimmy) Bearden Sr.
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James (Jimmy) Roland
Bearden, Sr.
August 27, 1941-
August 20, 2020
Preston, GA- Jimmy was born to the late Johnnie Wilson Bearden and Clarence Roland Bearden in Webster County, GA on August 27, 1941. He was raised in Webster County. Jimmy was a loving family man and hard worker who passed his tremendous knowledge to his children, grandchildren and son in law. Jimmy's love and legacy of logging and farming will be carried on by his family.
Jimmy was a logger and farmer and along with his family established Church Hill Logging and Church Hill Farms. Jimmy had been in the logging business for sixty-one years. He was a member of the Southeast Wood Producers Association. He and Church Hill Logging were named the 2012 Southeastern Region Logger of the Year (GA, FL & AL) and 2012 Outstanding Georgia Logger of the Year. He was awarded runner up of the National Logger Association of the year. He was a Member of the Tri County Young Farmers Chapter for many years and served as a director of the Young Farmer's Central Region for several years.
Jimmy is survived by his wife, Janice Jones Bearden, Son: James Bearden, Jr. (Kadie), Daughter: Lori Bearden Wurtz (Matt), Grandchildren: Madisynn, Ansley and Blake Bearden, Mallori Jane and Ray Wurtz; Brothers: Billy Bearden (Catherine) and Ronnie Bearden (Teresa) Nephews: Wally Bearden, Todd Bearden and Casey Bearden. He is also survived by his Mother in Law Grace Camp, Brother in Law George Jones, Jr. (Wynona) Sister in Laws Linda Johnston (Jim) and Carolyn Royal (Mark) and several cousins. He was preceded in death by his father in law, George (Buck) Jones, Sr. and Jim Camp.
Graveside services will be held at the Weston Baptist Church on Sunday, August 23, 2020 at 2:00 PM with Rev. Robert Orr, Rev. Wallace Willis, and Joey Wells officiating. The family will receive friends following the service at the cemetery.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Earl Ferguson, Frankie Stewart, Raymond Goodwin, Bill Forrest, Jeff Dunson, Bryson Langford, Steve Kennedy, Jim Johnston, George Jones, and Mark Royal.
You may sign the online guestbook and share your memories at www.greghancockfuneralchapel.com
Greg Hancock funeral Chapel is in charge of these arrangements.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
23
Visitation
Weston Baptist Church Cemetery
Send Flowers
AUG
23
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Weston Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Greg Hancock Funeral Chapel
142 Southland Rd
Americus, GA 31709
(229) 924-9888
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Columbus Ledger-Enquirer

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved