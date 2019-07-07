|
|
James Ronald
Jackson
June 20, 1946-
July 1, 2019
Columbus, GA- James Ronald Jackson, 73, of Hamilton, Ga died Monday, July 1, 2019. A private burial will be at a later date, according to McMullen Funeral Home and Crematory, 3874 Gentian Blvd. Columbus, GA 31907.
Mr. Jackson was born June 20, 1946 in Columbus, Ga son of the late James Arthur and Frances Flinn Jackson. He was retired from Royal Crown Cola.
Ron enjoyed living and boating with many friends on Lake Harding. He traveled extensively with friends over his lifetime.
Survivors include sister, June J. Rathbun (Cliff), Orlando, Fl, and step-son Todd Martin (Stacy) of Dawsonville, Ga, niece Leanne Mahan (Keith) and nephew Evan Mahan of Orlando, Fl, brother-in-law Floyd "Skip" Gillenwater (Peggy) of Savannah, Ga.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on July 7, 2019