Home

POWERED BY

Services
McMullen Funeral Home
3874 Gentian Blvd.
Columbus, GA 31907
706-569-8015
Resources
More Obituaries for James Jackson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Ronald Jackson


1946 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Ronald Jackson Obituary
James Ronald
Jackson
June 20, 1946-
July 1, 2019
Columbus, GA- James Ronald Jackson, 73, of Hamilton, Ga died Monday, July 1, 2019. A private burial will be at a later date, according to McMullen Funeral Home and Crematory, 3874 Gentian Blvd. Columbus, GA 31907.
Mr. Jackson was born June 20, 1946 in Columbus, Ga son of the late James Arthur and Frances Flinn Jackson. He was retired from Royal Crown Cola.
Ron enjoyed living and boating with many friends on Lake Harding. He traveled extensively with friends over his lifetime.
Survivors include sister, June J. Rathbun (Cliff), Orlando, Fl, and step-son Todd Martin (Stacy) of Dawsonville, Ga, niece Leanne Mahan (Keith) and nephew Evan Mahan of Orlando, Fl, brother-in-law Floyd "Skip" Gillenwater (Peggy) of Savannah, Ga.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on July 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now