James Rufus Hardy
1943 - 2020
James Rufus
Hardy
August 25, 1943 -
February 5, 2020
Columbus, GA- James Rufus Hardy, age 76, of Columbus, Georgia passed away on Wednesday, February 5, 2020. James was born August 25, 1943 in Goldsboro, North Carolina to the late Alice Lee Jones Hardy and James J. Hardy.
James married Edna Louise Williams in April of 1966, and they were married for almost 54 years. Together they settled in Columbus after James was stationed at Fort Benning. James faithfully served his country in the United States Army, serving during the Vietnam War. When he retired from the Army, James went to work as a school bus driver for the Muscogee County School System. He took great care of his children who rode his bus. James was a faithful member of Second Baptist Church of Columbus for over 20 years. He was a family man. James loved his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He will be greatly missed by all who loved him.
James is survived by his wife, Edna Hardy; daughter, JoAnne Redd (Ricky Redd); son, Todd Nelson; grandchildren, Jamie Miller and Gage Nelson; great-grandchildren, Ryan Redd, Lydia Miller, Dakota Miller and Joseph Miller; sisters, JoAnne Austin and Sandra Hatch (David Hatch); two nieces and one nephew.
A visitation for family and friends for James was held Sunday, February 16, 2020 from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM at Second Baptist Church, 2800 2nd Ave., Columbus, Georgia, 31904. A graveside military service will be held on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at 11:00 AM in Parkhill Cemetery Columbus, Georgia.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.shcolumbus.com for the Hardy family.



Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Striffler-Hamby Mortuary
4071 Macon Road
Columbus, GA 31907
7065632372
