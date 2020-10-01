James
Rutherford
December 24, 1927-
September 23, 2020
Russell County, AL- Dea. James C. Rutherford, 92, of Seale, AL passed Wednesday, September 23, 2020 in Columbus, GA.
Graveside service will be 12:00 noon EST, Friday, October 2, 2020 at Greater New Jerusalem Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Roderick Baptiste, officiating. Visitation is Thursday, October 1, 2020 from 2 - 5 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Dea. Rutherford was born December 24, 1924 in Russell County, AL to the late Ben Rutherford and the late Christine Robinson. He was educated in the Russell County School System,and a member of Mt. Olive Baptist Church Seale, AL where he served in many capacities.
Survivors include two nieces, Melody Rutherford of Columbus, GA and Christine Powell- Jones (Michael) of Boston; two nephews, Larry Marshall and Gary Meadows both of Boston and a host of other relatives and friends.
