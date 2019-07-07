James "Jamie" S.

Mitchell

February 24, 1981-

June 29, 2019

Belton, SC- James "Jamie" S. Mitchell, 38, of Belton, SC passed away at his home in Belton, SC on Saturday, June 29, 2019.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM Monday, July 8, 2019 at the Chapel of McMullen Funeral Home and Crematory 3874 Gentian Blvd. Columbus, GA 31907. Interment will follow to Parkhill Cemetery. The family will receive friends Monday from 1:00 to 2:00 PM at the funeral home.

Jamie was born in Albany, GA on February 24, 1981 to Linda M. Billings and the late James Wesley Skipper. He graduated from Harris County High School in 1999. He had a very successful career with countless awards and recognitions in Construction. He was employed, loved and respected by his work family at Dan Ryan Builders in Greenville, SC.

He loved spending time with his son, hunting, gaming, wrestling and UGA Football.

Other than his father, he was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, George R. Aman.

Jamie is lovingly remembered by his loving wife of 12 ½ years, Candy Mitchell, son, Brayden and 3 step-daughters, Kayla, Brittany and Erica, parents, Linda M. Billings and Ben E. Billings, adoptive father, Sam P. Mitchell, his sister, Melissa Mitchell, maternal grandmother, Marie F. Aman, nieces, Anjolea and Gracey, a step-brother and half-sister.

Those who wish may sign the on-line guest registry at www.mcmullenfuneralhome.com. Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on July 7, 2019