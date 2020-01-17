|
James S.
Taylor
October 30, 1931-
January 15, 2020
Columbus, GA- James S. Taylor, 88, of Columbus, GA passed Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at St. Francis Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Funeral services will be Sunday, January 19, 2020 at 3:00pm at Rose Hill Baptist, with Rev. Edward Kvietkus officiating. The family will receive friends starting at 2:00pm.
Mr. Taylor was born October 30, 1931 in Highland Home, AL, the son of the late Richard Samuel and Ella Bozeman Taylor. He graduated from Highland Home High School, and continued his education at Troy State University. He served his country in the Air Force during the Korean Conflict. Mr. Taylor would marry Ms. Jean Kelly on July 4, 1954, and they spent sixty five cherished years together. James worked in aviation, working in a variety of places in his career. Serving as a Ticket Agent for Eastern Airlines, and as an Air Traffic Controller in Montgomery, AL and Columbus, GA before retirement in 1994. He was a devout member of Rose Hill Baptist Church, and also a member of the Lions Club, Masons, and Shrine Club of Columbus. Mr. Taylor enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.
Survivors include his wife, Jean K. Taylor: two children, James S. Taylor Jr. (Sally) and Robert. K Taylor (Nancy); four grandchildren, Sarah Katherine Taylor (Michael Umberger), James S. Taylor III, Mary Margaret Taylor, and Robert Seth Taylor.
Striffler-Hamby is entrusted with the arrangements
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Jan. 17, 2020