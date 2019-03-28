|
|
James
Saunders
June 27, 1931-
March 25, 2019
Phenix City, AL- Mr. James Edward Saunders, 87, of Phenix City, AL passed Monday, March 25, 2019 in Phenix City, AL.
Graveside service will be 1:30 p.m. EST, Friday, March 29, 2019 at Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery with honors. Visitation will be Thursday, March 28, 2019 from 3 - 6 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mr. Saunders was born June 27, 1931 in Dayton, OH to the late William Henry Saunders and the late Celestine Shorter Saunders. He was a veteran of the United States Army and served in the Korean War. After leaving the military, he worked in sales before retiring in 1989.
Survivors include his wife, Myrtis Saunders; one sister, Ever Saunders; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Mar. 28, 2019