Hamilton, GA- James "Jim" M. Sigmund, 92, of Hamilton, GA died Thursday, May 28, 2020 at home.
A Private funeral service for family will be held Thursday, June 4, 2020 at McMullen Funeral Home and Crematory with his grandson, Pastor Brian Mahon officiating. Burial will be held at a later date at Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery according to McMullen Funeral Home and Crematory, 3874 Gentian Blvd. Columbus, GA 31907. Guidelines set forth by the CDC and Governor Brian Kemp to maintain social distancing for those attending the funeral will be in effect.
Jim was born August 1, 1927 in Philadelphia, PA to the late Ray B. Sigmund and Elsie Strenger Sigmund moving to and growing up in Beckley, WV. He was a WWII veteran having served as a Seaman First Class in the U.S. Navy. Following the war, he attended and graduated from the University of Cincinnati earning a degree in Music Education. While there, he met his wife to-be, Janice Louise Curtis. They were married in 1950 and Jim and Janice moved to Columbus, Georgia where he became a music educator and band director in the Muscogee County School District. He began working as a New York Life agent in 1955, earning his CLU degree, achieving the Top Club Presidency for leading the company in sales in 1974, and serving as President of the Agent's Advisory Committee. Jim was an active member of St. Luke United Methodist Church where he taught Sunday School, participated in Lay Witness Missions, and sang in the choir for 50 years. He had a passion for music, in all forms, founding the Southeastern Music Center for young people, serving on the YOGC board, as well as, becoming President of the Columbus Symphony for 3 years. He traveled extensively, spending a month or more in all 50 states, in addition to visiting countries all over the world.
Survivors include his wife of 70 years, Janice Curtis Sigmund of Hamilton, GA, children, Mark Fredrick Sigmund (Cynthia) of Columbus, GA, Jennifer Sigmund McKeown (Charles) of Greenville, SC, Christi Sigmund Schiffman of Columbus, GA, Evan Moore Sigmund of Hamilton, GA, 8 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. Special thanks are offered to Samantha Brown for lovingly caring for his needs in the last few years.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the St. Luke Music Scholarship Fund P.O. Box 867 Columbus, GA 31902 or the Youth Orchestra of Greater Columbus, P.O. Box 8612, Columbus, GA 31908.
