|
|
James
Smith
October 21,1951-
February 23, 2019
Phenix City, AL- Mr. James Smith, 67, of Phenix City, AL, passed Saturday, February 23, 2019 in Phenix City, AL.
Funeral service will be held 12:00 P.M EST, Friday, March 1, 2019 in the C.T Chapel of Taylor Funeral Home, Phenix City, AL with Min. Desi Morgan officiating. Interment will follow in Westend cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday from 12-8 pm EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mr. Smith was born October 21,1951 in Harris County, GA. He was the son of the late Christine Smith and Johnny Paul Coverson. He was a mason by trade and a fisherman by choice.
Survivors include his wife, Gladys Williams Smith of Phenix City, AL; five sons: Orlando (Joy) Bowden, David (Kimberly) Talley, Sky (Renerda) Smith, Latori (Michelle) Williams, and Roman Smith. Four daughters: Chara (Johnny) Bowden, Kira Smith, Morisha Williams, Ja Fozie Smith. Twenty-two grandkids, two great grandsons, three sisters: Lera Coverson, Mary Jean Smith, Annie (Edmond) Whitaker, three brothers: Roy Lee Coverson, Henry (Shelia) Coverson, Raymond Coverson and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Feb. 28, 2019