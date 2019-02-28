Home

POWERED BY

Services
Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
(334) 298-0364
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
12:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
12:00 PM
Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Smith


1951 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
James Smith Obituary
James
Smith
October 21,1951-
February 23, 2019
Phenix City, AL- Mr. James Smith, 67, of Phenix City, AL, passed Saturday, February 23, 2019 in Phenix City, AL.
Funeral service will be held 12:00 P.M EST, Friday, March 1, 2019 in the C.T Chapel of Taylor Funeral Home, Phenix City, AL with Min. Desi Morgan officiating. Interment will follow in Westend cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday from 12-8 pm EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mr. Smith was born October 21,1951 in Harris County, GA. He was the son of the late Christine Smith and Johnny Paul Coverson. He was a mason by trade and a fisherman by choice.
Survivors include his wife, Gladys Williams Smith of Phenix City, AL; five sons: Orlando (Joy) Bowden, David (Kimberly) Talley, Sky (Renerda) Smith, Latori (Michelle) Williams, and Roman Smith. Four daughters: Chara (Johnny) Bowden, Kira Smith, Morisha Williams, Ja Fozie Smith. Twenty-two grandkids, two great grandsons, three sisters: Lera Coverson, Mary Jean Smith, Annie (Edmond) Whitaker, three brothers: Roy Lee Coverson, Henry (Shelia) Coverson, Raymond Coverson and a host of other relatives and friends.
Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the guest registry.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Feb. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Taylor Funeral Home
Download Now