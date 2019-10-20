Home

Services
Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
(334) 298-0364
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
1:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
12:00 PM
Phillips Temple C.M.E. Church
Phenix City, AL
View Map
James "J.t." Sutton


1940 - 2019
James "J.t." Sutton Obituary
James "J.T."
Sutton
September 14, 1940-
October 17, 2019
Phenix City, AL- Mr. James T. Sutton, 79, of Phenix City, AL passed Thursday, September 17, 2019 in Columbus, GA.
Funeral service will be 12 noon EST, Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at Phillips Temple C.M.E. Church, Phenix City, AL with Rev. Javon Jackson, pastor, officiating. Interment will follow in Green Acres Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday, October 22, 2019 from 1-7 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mr. Sutton was born September 14, 1940 in Opelika, AL to the late John Sutton and the late Mable Sutton. He was a 1958 graduate of Mother Mary Mission School, served in the United States Army, and was a member of Phillips Temple C.M.E. Church.
Survivors include his daughter, Sophia (Tony) Taylor; one sister, Mary Gibson; one sister-in-law, Patricia Sutton; one brother-in-law, Shelley Key; five nieces; five nephews; a host of great nieces, great nephews, cousins, and other relatives and friends.
Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest registry.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer from Oct. 20 to Oct. 22, 2019
