James Thomas
Fields
June 8, 1936-
April 21, 2020
Columbus, GA- James Thomas Fields, 83, of Columbus, Ga. died Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at Columbus Hospice House.
Due to the current Health Pandemic the family will have a public service at a later date according to McMullen Funeral Home and Crematory, Columbus, Ga.
Tom graduated from Jordan High School in 1955, having been voted "Most Handsome" by his Senior Class. He went on to attend Troy University. Tom was an excellent student, having graduated with 3 majors, Art, English and History. Tom excelled at both track and football in both high school and at Troy. Tom served with the 101st Airborne Division for a period of 2 years from 1960, where he enjoyed his activities as a paratrooper. Following his enlisted service he served 3 years in the reserves. Tom began his artistic career during the mid 1960's with the federal government at Ft. Benning, Ga. as a Graphics Art Designer, retiring after 30 years of never missing a day of work. Some of his proud accomplishments include the fact that he was a graphic illustrator for the Bradley Fighting Vehicle manual used in training as well as the Infantry Magazine. At the time of his retirement, Tom achieved the highest rank possible for a federal employee.
Tom was an extremely talented artist having his art displayed, including the mural he created which remains on display at the Smithsonian Museum. He wasalso commissioned by the Federal Government to create a commemorative coin in celebration of the Armed Forces and the Bicentennial in 1976. Tom, a huge Alabama Fan, also created the painting "Jerseys of Crimson"which sold throughout the country in 1979 and remains a highly collectable piece. By all accounts, Tom was an extraordinary man, but also humble man who rarely mentioned his numerous accomplishments.
Tom first met Lilah, later the love of his life, when he was in the 8th grade. He said she was the "prettiest girl he ever saw". Fate brought them back together in 1984, they married in 1985 and had 34 wonderful years together, including the time they spent at the home on the lake, their beach place and the many places they traveled together. Tom loved to laugh and never met a stranger. He was intelligent beyond belief and could discuss any topic with ease. He was an avid reader, having read thousands of books over the years. He was truly loved by all that met him.
Other than his parents, Lottie and James Fields, Tom was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Lilah Rhodes Fields, sister, Pat Fields, and prior wife Linda.
Survivors include his daughter, Stephanie Fields Gray, brother, Butch Fields, step-children, Chris Freiler (Amy), Mark Freiler (Tracey), C. Gerry Rhodes (Debbie), Carl A. Rhodes (Debbie), Debbie R. Hinman (Paul), Lilah R. Morgan (Don), 19 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, two special caregivers, Alice Davis and Sylvia Hall, and two lifelong friends whom he considered brothers, Cliff Brittingham and Phil Clark.
Tom spent his final months at Magnolia Manor Nursing Home and the family would like to extend their gratitude to the staff for their excellent care and genuine kindness. The family also extends their gratitude to the staff of Columbus Hospice for their end-of-life compassion.
In lieu of flowers, the family request that those so desiring may make donations to First Baptist Church 212 12th Street Columbus, Ga. 31901 where Tom's friend and Pastor Dr. Jimmy Elder serves.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Apr. 26, 2020