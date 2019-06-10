Home

Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
(334) 298-0364
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
12:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
1:00 PM
Mt. Olive Baptist Church
Smiths Station, GA
View Map
James W. Morgan Obituary
James W.
Morgan
December 14, 1938-
June 4, 2019
Smiths Station, AL- Mr. James W. Morgan, 80, of Smiths Station, AL passed Tuesday, June 4, 2019 in Auburn, AL.
Funeral service will be 1:00 p.m. EST, Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at Mt. Olive Baptist Church, Smiths Station, AL with Rev. Jeffery McCauley, pastor, officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be Monday, June 10, 2019 from 1-8 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mr. Morgan was born December 14, 1938 in Smiths Station, AL to the late Joe Morgan and the late Daisy Wiley. He was a logger for many years and a member of Mt. Olive Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife, Johnnie Morgan; a daughter, Lawanda Morgan of Phenix City, AL; three sons, Tony Clark, WIllie Morgan and Jerome Morgan all of Smiths Station, AL; two sisters, Lillian Wilson (Frank) of Smiths Station, AL and Maggie Morgan of Phenix City, AL; one brother, Joe Morgan (Flores) of Smiths Station, AL; six grandchildren; one great grandchild; a host of other relatives and friends. Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest registry.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on June 10, 2019
