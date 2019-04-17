Home

POWERED BY

Services
Progressive Funeral Home
4235 St Mary's Rd
Columbus, GA 31907
(706) 685-8023
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 18, 2019
1:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Progressive Funeral Home
4235 St Mary's Rd
Columbus, GA 31907
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
12:00 PM
Fourth Street Missionary Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for James White
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James W. White Sr.


1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
James W. White Sr. Obituary
James W.
White, Sr.
November 11, 1936-
April 9, 2019
Columbus, GA- Sergeant First Class (Retired) James Washington White, Sr. transitioned home on Tuesday at his residence. He was 82 years of age.
A son of the late C. G., Sr. and Tymy Minerva Hartage White, SFC White was born in Ellaville, GA, and was a 22 year Veteran of the United States Army. He also retired from Civil Services at Ft. Benning, GA in 2003. He was a member of Fourth Street Missionary Baptist Church where he formerly served with the Video/Audio Ministry. Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving and devoted wife of 50 years, Mrs. Martha Varner White, four sisters and two brothers.
Surviving his departure with cherished memories, include: his children, Bobby J. White, Shirley White Robinson and James W. White, Jr. (Consuela); five grandchildren, Ra'Shad Barnes, Teyona Little, Elisabeth White, Isaiah and Isabella White; two great grandchildren, Ra'Shad Barnes, Jr. and Ki'Asja Neal; his siblings, Marjorie White Storey, Clarence White and Joe White (Gail); loving in-laws, Mary I. Stewart, Mary L. Townes and Daniel Varner (Mae); a host of loving nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
The Homegoing Celebration for Sergeant First Class (Retired) White will be held Friday, April 19, 2019 at 12 noon at the Fourth Street Missionary Baptist Church with interment at Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery. Pastor J. H. Flakes, III will officiate. Full Military Honors will be accorded. Visitation is Thursday, 1 til 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed at progressivefuneralhome.com.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Apr. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Progressive Funeral Home
Download Now