James W.

White, Sr.

November 11, 1936-

April 9, 2019

Columbus, GA- Sergeant First Class (Retired) James Washington White, Sr. transitioned home on Tuesday at his residence. He was 82 years of age.

A son of the late C. G., Sr. and Tymy Minerva Hartage White, SFC White was born in Ellaville, GA, and was a 22 year Veteran of the United States Army. He also retired from Civil Services at Ft. Benning, GA in 2003. He was a member of Fourth Street Missionary Baptist Church where he formerly served with the Video/Audio Ministry. Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving and devoted wife of 50 years, Mrs. Martha Varner White, four sisters and two brothers.

Surviving his departure with cherished memories, include: his children, Bobby J. White, Shirley White Robinson and James W. White, Jr. (Consuela); five grandchildren, Ra'Shad Barnes, Teyona Little, Elisabeth White, Isaiah and Isabella White; two great grandchildren, Ra'Shad Barnes, Jr. and Ki'Asja Neal; his siblings, Marjorie White Storey, Clarence White and Joe White (Gail); loving in-laws, Mary I. Stewart, Mary L. Townes and Daniel Varner (Mae); a host of loving nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

The Homegoing Celebration for Sergeant First Class (Retired) White will be held Friday, April 19, 2019 at 12 noon at the Fourth Street Missionary Baptist Church with interment at Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery. Pastor J. H. Flakes, III will officiate. Full Military Honors will be accorded. Visitation is Thursday, 1 til 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed at progressivefuneralhome.com.