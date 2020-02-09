|
James
Ware
April 28, 1927-
February 5, 2020
Columbus, GA- Mr. James Ware, 92, of Columbus, GA, passed Wednesday, February 5, 2020 in Columbus, GA.
Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. EST, Monday, February 10, 2020 at Holsey Chapel C.M.E. Church, Columbus, GA with Rev. Dr. Curtis L. West, Jr., pastor, officiating. Interment will be Tuesday, February 11, 2020 in the Ft. Benning Main Post Cemetery, Ft. Benning, GA. Visitation will be Sunday, February 9, 2020 from 12-6 p.m. EST, with a family hour from 5-6 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mr. Ware was born April 28, 1927 in Smiths Station, AL to the late Joseph Ware and the late Annie Bell Ware. He was a graduate of CVCC and Troy State University, retired from the United States Army and Jack. T. Rutledge Correctional Institution and was a member of Holsey Chapel C.M.E. Church.
Survivors include two daughters, Belinda L. Robinson and Valerie Ware Alexander; two sons, Joseph Ware (Kathleen) and Patrick James Ware; four grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Feb. 9, 2020