James William

Norman

June 17, 1931-

October 10, 2020

Phenix City , AL- James William Norman, 89, of Phenix City, AL passed away on October 10, 2020 in Phenix City, Alabama.

James was born on June 17, 1931 to Oscar and Lula Katherine Norman in Harlan County, Kentucky.

In early life he attended Mt. Carmal Settlement School in Pine Mountain, Kentucky. He then went on to serve his country honorably for 20 years, serving in Korea, Vietnam, Germany twice, and Iceland. He at one point taught John Wayne instinct shooting at Ft. Benning, while filming The Green Berets. He loved animals especially his horses and his pug "Katie". His hobbies were fishing and hunting. Rabbit hunting with his beagles was his favorite. He never met a stranger and always had jokes and endless stories. James lived his life by the motto God, Family and Country.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Oscar and Lula Katherine Norman and two siblings, Kathleen Norman Burton and Russell Norman.

He is survived by his spouse of 68 years Shirley Norman; one daughter, Patty Hopson (Clyde); one grandson, Michael Burch (Libby); and 5 Nieces and Nephews.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, October 14th, 2020 at 10:30 AM ET at Trinity United Methodist Church.

Memorial services will be on Wednesday, October 14th, 2020 at 11:00 AM ET at Trinity United Methodist Church with Pastor Don Abrams officiating.

Committal will take place Wednesday, October 14th, 2020 at 1:30PM ET at Fort Mitchell National Cemetery.







