James William

Outlaw

1934-

2019

Panama City Beach, FL- James William "Jim" Outlaw, 84, of Panama City Beach, Fl passed away

Thursday, March 21, 2019.

Jim is survived by his wife, Peggy; daughter, Stacey Thompson (Mark);

sons, Lyle and Jim; two grandsons, Conner and Spencer; sister, Francis

Thomson; step-sons, Steve Havican (Stephanie), Dave Havican, Dusty

Havican (Lauren); grandchildren, Karson, Maggie, Skyla and several

other living relatives.

Jim was born July 27, 1934 in Miami, FL to O. Stanley Outlaw and

Minnie Outlaw. He graduated from Coral Gables High School in 1952

and the University of Miami. He served in the United States Army for

two years.

Jim had such a love of music. While in college, Jim and some friends

created a band. He enjoyed playing small gigs that included radio

station WRUF in Gainesville, FL. He inspired his two grandsons, to get

into music. They were the pride of his life when they started playing for

their church.

After 32 years of service, Jim retired from BellSouth and AT&T in

Columbus, GA. He met Peggy and moved to Panama City Beach, FL.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date in Columbus, GA

and Panama City Beach, FL.

Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Apr. 7, 2019