James William
Outlaw
1934-
2019
Panama City Beach, FL- James William "Jim" Outlaw, 84, of Panama City Beach, Fl passed away
Thursday, March 21, 2019.
Jim is survived by his wife, Peggy; daughter, Stacey Thompson (Mark);
sons, Lyle and Jim; two grandsons, Conner and Spencer; sister, Francis
Thomson; step-sons, Steve Havican (Stephanie), Dave Havican, Dusty
Havican (Lauren); grandchildren, Karson, Maggie, Skyla and several
other living relatives.
Jim was born July 27, 1934 in Miami, FL to O. Stanley Outlaw and
Minnie Outlaw. He graduated from Coral Gables High School in 1952
and the University of Miami. He served in the United States Army for
two years.
Jim had such a love of music. While in college, Jim and some friends
created a band. He enjoyed playing small gigs that included radio
station WRUF in Gainesville, FL. He inspired his two grandsons, to get
into music. They were the pride of his life when they started playing for
their church.
After 32 years of service, Jim retired from BellSouth and AT&T in
Columbus, GA. He met Peggy and moved to Panama City Beach, FL.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date in Columbus, GA
and Panama City Beach, FL.
Those wishing to extend condolences may do so at
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Apr. 7, 2019