Columbus, GA- Jan Leon Commander, age 78, of Columbus, passed away of June 6, 2019. A visitation will be held on Monday, June 10, 2019 from 5:00 until 7:00 pm at Striffler-Hamby, Columbus; Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, 11, 2019, at 2:00 pm at Striffler-Hamby, Columbus; Interment will be in Lakeview Cemetery in Phenix City.

Jan was born on June 4, 1941 in West Point, GA; the son of John Corbitt Commander and Ruth Miller Commander. Jan has been a resident of the greater Columbus Area his entire life, he graduated from Jordan High School.

On September 7, 1977, Jan married Rebecca "Beckie" Cofield. Believer of the Lord, Baptist by Faith. Through the years Jan worked at manager at Marilyn's shoe store, manager of the Pratt/Whitney employee store, and retired from Synovus. To know Jan would be to know that he was a humble man; he was always happy; problems just weren't problems, no need to worry, things will work out; and he cherished the dogs that were part of his family. More than anything, Jan loved his family.

He is preceded in death by; his parents; a son, Greg Commander; and three brothers, Sam, Jack, and Michael. Survivors include; his wife, Beckie; two sons, Scott Commander, Charles Lee Commander; four grandchildren; two great grandchildren; and many dear friends to treasure his memory.

The family would like to express their sincere gratitude for the acts of kindness and care shown to them and to Jan at this time; including the employees of, Columbus Hospice, Columbus EMS, St. Francis MSICU, and the Roosevelt Warm Springs Rehabilitation Hospital LTAC.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.shcolumbus.com for the Commander family. Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on June 9, 2019