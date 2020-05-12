Jan Ferrell
Settles
February 11, 1948-
May 9, 2020
Columbus, GA- Jan Ferrell Settles, 72, of Columbus, Georgia passed away on Saturday, May 9, 2020.
A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at 2:00 PM in Parkhill Cemetery with Dr. E. LeBron Matthews officiating. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to Columbus Hospice at www.columbushospice.com.
Jan was born on February 11, 1948 in Columbus, Georgia to the late Betty Akin Ferrell and Arthur Lee Ferrell. Jan worked with the Muscogee County School District before retiring. Jan was a Christian by faith and attended Eastern Heights Baptist Church in Columbus. She enjoyed being with her family and friends. Her love and dedication for her family was and will always be a part of her legacy.
She is survived by her daughter, Amy (Stephen) French; her son, Jon (Amy) Settles; her loving grandchildren: Carson French, Connor French, and Sara Settles.
Please visit www.shcolumbus.com to share condolences and fond memories with the family.
Published in Ledger-Enquirer on May 12, 2020.